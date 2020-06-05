Zamfara Assembly dissolves 14 LG chairmen, demands caretakers

Zamfara State House of Assembly has dissolved 14 local Council chairmen in the state following an emergency session, asking Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to appoint care takers chairmen.

This was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the house, Malam Mustapha Jafaru Kaura while fielding questions from journalists saying, the action was impromptu.

He said, the lawmakers recommended that a fresh council elections within three months.

“The Assembly has also recommended that the Governor should with immediate effect; appoint caretakers to man the local government councils”. Mustafa stated.

Nine out of the 14 local government council Chairmen who were elected under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) early last year dumped their party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.