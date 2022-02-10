Zamfara assembly serves impeachment letter on deputy governor

The Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, has directed clerk of the House to formally serve impeachment notice on the deputy governor of the state, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau.

The director-general Press Affairs and Public Relations, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said in a press release made available to Blueprint Thursday.

According to the statement, the impeachment notice takes effect from February 2, 2022.

According to him, the speaker gave the directive under the announcement procedure contained in the House order paper of which now pave way for the House members to carefully study all the allegations levelled against the embattled deputy governor Barr Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau.

The speaker stated that serving of impeachment letter to all members of the state house of assembly against the deputy governor was pursuance to section 188 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended)

“With this development however the House is following due diligence of the law as contained in the relevant provisions of the highest document of the land that’s 1999 constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” the statement added.