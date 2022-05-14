Zamfara: Baba For All coordinator, Jaji returns reps nomination forms

The national coordinator of Baba For All , Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms for House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The forms were returned on behalf of Hon Jaji by party stalwarts, officials and political associates who troops in large numbers to show their support.

Recall that the expression of interest and nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to Hon Jaji by friends, associates and political support groups to enable him return to the House of Representatives.

Hon. Jaji who was a former House of Representatives committee chairman on security and intelligence in the eight assembly is contesing for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zanfara State.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting the nomination forms on his behalf the National Coordinator Baba For All expressed confidence that the APC would win in 2023 general elections.

