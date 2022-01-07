Zamfara banditry: Why PDP can’t purge itself of guilt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state went on what is obviously a self-righteous drive recently with its call on Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to resign his position in order “to save the state from collapse.”

To put its message across, the party had to embark on a show of shame by assembling journalists in a desperate, but failed move to paint Matawalle in bad light.

The press conference was addressed by the sacked former executive secretary of the state’s Zakkat and Endowment Board, Prof Kabiru Jabaka. And the PDP’s grouse against the governor which triggered the press conference was his perceived “lukewarm attitude to the suffering of the rural people who are at the receiving end” of banditry activities in the state. Isn’t this laughable to say the least?

When did the PDP begin to empathise with the suffering of the rural people in the state? How can the PDP which is the mastermind of the banditry which has caused a lot of havoc across the state for many years suddenly become the pro-people’s advocate overnight?

However, the people of the state cannot be fooled by their antics; they know that this sudden display of emotion does not actually come from the heart.

The smear campaign against Matawalle can be likened to a final struggle of a sinking ship whose captain has lost all hope of survival. It’s public knowledge that the PDP in the state has been on life-support since the defection of Governor Matawalle and it takes just a switch of the button for its funeral to be announced.

And ahead of the 2023 general elections, the party’s days of reckoning will soon come. But who will blame PDP for its onslaught against Matawalle? The party, as analysts are wont to argue, has every reason to be bitter. Beyond ensuring its demise by joining the APC, Matawalle has shown that improving the living condition of the people is not negotiable; he has equally proved that bandits are not faceless and ghosts as the people were made to believe in the past by bringing them out from their hideouts to negotiation table for dialogue; he has been able to send the message that bandits are defeatable.

So, the PDP and its key members who have been hitherto benefiting from chaos orchestrated by the bandits have every reason to be pissed and even envious over the turn of events in Zamfara state.

During the so-called press conference, Prof Jabaka also accused Matawalle of travelling to Niger Republic to “watch wrestling competition while the state is burning on a daily basis without concern,” while also lamenting the state of education with the closure of schools. Jakada in the same breath acknowledged the importance of collaboration with the government of Niger Republic in stemming the tide of banditry in the state, but said the timing of Matawlle’s visit to the neighbouring country was wrong. Now, our learned professor seems confused, doesn’t he?

At least, he understands that getting the support of our neighbours in routing out what is clearly a transborder crime is important, but saying that a sitting chief executive will just abandon his duty post and the masses he swore to protect and has been doing so even at the detriment of his own life, was absurd. And for the professor to have gone public with such a notion and utterances shows how low people of supposed high standing could descend to score political points.

Another issue that puts the make-belief high integrity of the professor to question is his sudden concern for the long closure of schools owing to the security situation in the state. As an academic, a distant observer would feel that the professor’s ‘concern’ was borne out of love for his calling, but every Zamfara person knows that his position is another failed gimmick aimed at throwing dirt at Matawalle .

It is a failed attempt because every Zamafarian knows that the PDP’s hands are soiled deep in the lingering bloodbath in the state. A look at the party’s hierarchy in the state tells the glaring story of an ownership between the father and a son.

During a recent press conference by the APC in the state, its publicity secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, alleged that General Gusau’s involvement in bandits’ activities in the state is deep.

Over the decade, there have been speculations that banditry was just a mere cover for activities of certain highly placed individuals who are profiting from the large deposits of goldmines in the state.

These individuals have been in the shadows directing activities behind the scene, plundering the state dry of its huge mineral deposits while obliterating their footprints with the blood of the innocents. Mention is made of influential politicians, top military officials serving and retired, highly connected businessmen in hush voices, operating as a cartel in this massive plunder of our commonwealth.

But the APC briefing of Tuesday, January 4, has given us something to ponder about and thrown up many questions begging for answers. Above all, it dragged our very revered General to the court of public opinion which only he can wriggle himself from.

Many are wont to give the revelation by the APC a political colouration by dismissing it as mere opponent’s rant, but the accusations are two weighty to be so waved aside. And that is why it is imperative for the security agencies to immediately initiate an investigation into the matter to unravel the true situation of things.

As we await the federal government or the accused to initiate the probe, as citizens, the General and his co-travellers owe us explanations on some of the issues raised during the media interface. We need to know whether the General has a stake in the mining operations in the state as was alleged. The clarification we seek does not amount to questioning his right to invest and own property in his home state, but in view of the immense threat mining prospect poses to the citizens both environmental and security wise, but to put the record straight.

Apart from the general insecurity thrown up by activities of bandits, there is also the environmental degradation caused by the exploration activities by miners. Large chunks of our farm lands are already under threat with greater portions already lost in the areas that serve as mining.

Why would the deputy governor stand as surety for arrested Chinese illegal miners if the family has no link to them? It was learnt that the resort to illegal mining was as a result of the stoppage of mining activities by the federal government as a measure to halt insecurity in the state.

Despite the government effort to stem the rising insecurity, more Chinese nationals are being smuggled in to carry out the nefarious activities.

In 2020, 125 of illegal miners were arrested by the joint task force in one operation alone. We all know how illegal mining caused the demise of 163 people between March and June in 2010 in the state due to lead poisoning which polluted water sources including wells and rivers. Yet certain elements are hell-bent in allowing such activities to thrive for their own shellfish interests.

…Imrana writes from Kofar Nasarawa, Kano, Kano state

