Zamfara: Bandits burn mother, infant, 11 others to death

A mother and her infant have been identified among 13 persons killed on Sunday by suspected armed bandits in Randa, Dansadau District of Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The Wazirin Dansadau, Mustapha Umar, who spoke with reporters, said most of the victims were burnt to death in their houses while hiding from being abducted by the armed bandit.

The monarch confirmed that 13 persons were killed while five others who sustained injuries from the attack were receiving treatment at a hospital in Dansadau town.

He said those killed included a newborn baby who was burnt to death alongside its mother inside a room.

“The gunmen set houses ablaze, burnt people who were hiding from abduction to death,” the traditional ruler said.

According to him, many other captives escaped at midnight while being conveyed into the forest.

He explained that the bandits exploited the recent change of security formation in the area and perpetrated the atrocities unchallenged.

“It will be good for the security agents to send a replacement before withdrawing the existing personnel on ground. The absence of the security men gave the attackers a free hand,” Mustapha Umar said.

Local sources also said over 30 peasant farmers were also abducted by the bandits during the night attack.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, said he was yet to be briefed on the development. He said he would issue a statement whenever information on it was made available.