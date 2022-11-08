Zamfara bandits kidnap district head, 6 others 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, Monday, abducted the District Head of Kwangami village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state, Muhammad Galadima, alongside six of his subjects in a raid on the community.

A counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad Basin, Zagazola Makama, said the bandits invaded the village in the evening when the people were observing their prayers and shot sporadically in every direction before making their way to the community leader’s house and was abducted.

“There was confusion in the village as the residents tried all they could to escape the attack and in the process, many people were injured,” Makama said.

He said the district head and the other people who were abducted from their houses were taken to the camp of the abductors and they have not yet made contacts with their families to make ransom demands.

Efforts to get a confirmation of the incident from the state Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, were abortive as calls and messages sent to his phone were not responded to. (Ripples Nigeria)