Zamfara: Bandits killed 58 in our emirates – Monarchs

The Emir of Bukkuyum in Zamfara state, Alhaji Muhammad Usman, has confirmed killing of 36 villagers in Kurfar Danya village in his emirate by armed bandits in an attack last Thursday.

The Emir stated this in an interview with newsmen when he received governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who paid sympathy visit to the palace of the emir Saturday.

“Based on the record available to my emirate, the bandits killed 36 innocent people at Tungar Danya village last Thursday during the attack on the community”. The emir stated.

The monarch described the attack by bandits as barbaric and disheartening, calling on his subjects to go back to Almighty Allah with constant supplications to end the trend.

“We must go back to God Almighty with prayers day and night seeking for his divine intervention to end this tragedy,” he said.

Alhaji Muhammad Usman called on federal government to deploy more troops to the area to mitigate the activities of bandits for peace to thrive.

“Indeed the aggregate number of security personnel we have in Bukkuyum local government are very few and we need more to be deployed to our area for them to contain the ugly trend of insecurity videvilled the area to activities of bandits”. The emir stated

Meanwhile, the emir of Anka and chairman Zamfara state council of chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, told governor Matawalle that 22 people were killed during the attack by the bandits on seven communities in his emirate .

According to him, out of the seven affected communities, four were set on fire by the bandits during attack.

He appealed to to federal government to deploy more troops to the area to forestall insecurity and restore peace in the area.

