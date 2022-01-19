Zamfara: Bandits write 4 communities, demand N32m

Suspected terrorists operating in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state have again written to four communities under Kairu district, demanding the sum of N32 million or risk being attack.

Resident of Kairu town simply identified as Lawali Muhammd Kairu in a telephone interview with Blueprint said the affected communities includes, Kairu, Takalafiya, Kyaram and Katafana.

According to him, the bandits demanded the sum of N13 million from Kairu community, N5 million fromTakalafiya and N8 million each from Kyaram and Katafana villagers.

He added that the bandits gave them an ultimatum of 30 days in a letter written and sent to them differently within which they must raise the money or face deadly attacks.

Lawali Kairu further pointed out that the majority of residents Kairu town have flee to Maga in Kebbi state for safety.

“As I am talking to you now, 85 percent of our people relocated to Maga town in Kebbi state which is closer to us as IDPs for their safety,” he said.

He lamented that the bandits had launched 13 different attacks on Kairu town between last December to date where several people were kidnapped.

Earlier this Month, the bandits launched attacks on eight communities of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

Lawali Kairu called on Zamfara and federal governments to deploy more troops to the area in order to stop the rising tide of insecurity for peace to thrive.

