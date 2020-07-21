Zamfara begins distribution of 3.5m mosquito nets

Zamfara state government through the Ministry of Health has commenced 2020 integrated distribution of over 3.5 million insecticide treated mosquito nets and some malaria drugs.

The state Commissioner of Health, Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma, stated this at a press conference in Gusau, Tuesday.

He said the aim of the programme was to make Zamfara records index zero malaria cases and eliminate malaria syndrome among people, particularly the outreach areas across the state.

The commissioner stated that this year, Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention medicine will protect over one million children under 3-59 months from contracting malaria throughout the period of greatest malaria risk seasoning in the state.

“The distribution of insecticide treated nets program will be done in 1,111 distribution points across all 14 local government areas of the state and I am assuring good people of Zamfara state that the exercise will be door- to- door in all cycle to all eligible children under 3-59 months at their house hold across the state,” he hinted.

The commissioner stated that the main cardinal aim and objective of the exercise is to ensure that for every two persons in Zamfara state, there is one bed insecticide treated malaria mosquito net and ensure every eligible child receives four cycles of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention treatment in the state.

He said the insecticide treated mosquito nets have been procured by the Zamfara state government with support from the United States of America government through the U.S President’s Malaria Initiative (U.S. PMI).

He called on people of the state to support the state government in its effort to improve the health sector in the state.