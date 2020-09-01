Zamfara cleric lauds Dabiri-Erewa on diaspora affairs

The Peoples Network for Solving Community Challenges (P-NEC) Tuesday declared its confidence on the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) led by Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa over the recent acquittal of Zamfara cleric, Ibrahim Ibrahim by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

P-NEC recalls that Malam Ibrahim was arrested and detained by the Saudi Arabian authorities in 2017 over alleged possession of a bag suspected to have contained illicit drugs.

Executive director of the organisation in Zamfara state, Malam Bashir Kabiru Ahmad disclosed this at a press conference in Gusau, Tuesday.

According to him, after a series of court proceedings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the appellate court dismissed Ibrahim Ibrahim’s case due to the failure of prosecution’s counsel to prove the case.

He described the role of the Attorney General of the Federation under the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Zamfara state government on the matter as commendable, saying the issue portrayed the commitment of NIDCOM to matters affecting Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The P-NEC has severally been observant on NIDCOM boss, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her team’s efforts towards protecting the lives and dignity of Nigerians in the Diaspora and the commission’s philosophy to bringing Diaspora professionals in diverse fields together will further reawaken their patriotism and determination to serve Nigeria better,” he said.

The P-NEC executive director urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to be supportive in order for Nigerian authorities and that of their host communities to have friendly relationship with them.