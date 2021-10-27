Zamfara commissioner urges journalists to shun sensational reportage

The Zamfara state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sarkin Fawa Dambo, has admonished Journalists working in the state to be fair in their reportage, saying Journalism is like working between hell to paradise.

The commissioner made the pronouncement while receiving members of the correspondent’s chapel who were in company with the newly elected National Secretary Zone A of the NUJ, comrade Abdulrazak Bello who paid him solidarity visit Wednesday.

Alhaji Abubakar further added that no meaningful development could be achieved among Journalists where sensational and partisanship are the order of the day.

“I want to use this medium to call your attention to note that, your work in any given society is paramount and what you write good or bad can lead you to either hell or paradise as we shall all account for our deed before Almighty Allah in the hereafter”. He said

He enjoined Journalists working in the state to always shun sensational reportage that could cause anxiety, biased or damage the reputation of anyone for political reason.

He said his ministry will remain resolute to work hand in hand with Journalists where necessary for the development of the state.

Responding, Bello said they were in the commissioner’s office to congratulate him over his appointment and soliciting the support of his ministry to attain the desired objectives.