Zamfara court dismiss dethroned emir’s suit

The Zamfara State High Court sitting in Gusau, the state capital on Friday dismissed the case filed by the dethroned Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others.

The presiding judge, Justice Bello Shinkafi gave the judgement, saying the security particularly police has the right to investigate the case considering the weight of the allegations labeled against the dethroned monarch.

Blueprint gathered that the sacked monarch dragged the IGP and five others to court for 11 months, 13 days illegal detention and defamations of his character.

He also said the sum of N6.5 billon for damaging his reputation damages and infringement of his fundamental human rights.

It could be recalled that Alhaji Ibrahim was sacked by the Zamfara State Government last year for allegedly aiding and abating banditry, capable homicide, cattle rustling among other offences and detained in Zamfara Government House for 11 months.

Blueprint gathered that five other respondents in the suit are the state’s Director-General of DSS, state Commissioner of Police, Secretary to Zamfara State Government and Assistant Director, DSS respectively.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Bello Shinkafi, said the case was adjourned due to a number of pending cases before the court.

In an interview with Newsmen shortly after the judgement, Counsel to the dethroned Emir, Sir Sam Anosuike, said they will study the content of the judgement carefully for an onward appeal.

“I will discuss with my applicant after studying the judgement carefully for us to prepare an appeal suit to seek redress,” Sir Anosike stated.

Also, in an interview with Newsmen, the respondent to the state government, Barrister Musbahuddeen Salahuddeen, described the judgement as sound one.

“We commended the judge and the court for the microscopic process of suit filed before the court which led to the dismissal of the case entirely,” Barrister Musbahuddeen stated.

Blueprint reports that two other Emirs of Dansadau and Zurmi as well as some numerous district heads were sacked by the Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle within the last two years for an allegedly aiding bandits.