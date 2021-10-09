Zamfara court dismisses ex-emir’s case against IGP, 5 others

The Zamfara state High Court 2, sitting in Gusau, on Friday dismissed the case filed by the former Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others.

The dethroned emir was sacked by the state government for allegedly aiding banditry, among other offences, and detained him in Government House, Gusau, for 11 months.

The emir consequently dragged the IGP and five others to court over illegal detention and defamation of character, demanding N6.5 billion as damage.

Justice Bello Shinkafi, while pronouncing judgement, held that the security, particularly police, had the right to investigate the case, considering the weight of the allegations against the dethroned emir.

The five other respondents in the suit are the state director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), the state Commissioner of Police, Secretary to the State Government and Assistant Director, DSS.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgement, a counsel to the dethroned emir, Sam Anosike, said they would study the content of the judgement carefully for an onward appeal.

“I will discuss with my applicant after studying the judgement carefully for us to prepare an appeal suit to seek redress,” he said.

In his reaction, the counsel to the state government, Barrister Misbahu Salahuddeen, described the judgement as “sound,” adding that: “We commend the judge and the court for the microscopic process of suit filed before the court which led to the dismissal of the case entirely.