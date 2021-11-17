Zamfara crisis: APC won’t descent low with Marafa – Akpanudoedehe

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the claims made by one of its chieftains in Zamfara state, Senator Kabiru Marafa, over the recent Ward Congress in the state.

The party said Marafa can abuse any of its leaders but they won’t go low with the former Senator.

Speaking with newsmen on Phone Wednesday, national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John James Akpanudoedehe, said APC is an institution which nobody can drag to the gutter.

“We are not abusive to any member of our party, we are too mature to go into personal response. Our interest is in general public and then the party. We are not going to go back and forth with anybody. Any information that is giving out, we are duty bound to respond by stating the fact as it is.

“I will not descend to the level where Marafa talks and I reply, I’m not going to do that. I have never been personal with anybody, he can abuse me, my duty is to explain to the public, my interest is to give a balanced information for the public to see whether we are saying the truth or not. That’s all, we are not going to enter into personal tarade of words. Nobody can drag me or the party to the gutter, we are an institution. They are not dealing with an individual but an institution.”

