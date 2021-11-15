Zamfara crisis: I don’t care if APC implodes – Marafa

A former lawmaker, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has described the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a bunch of illegality which he would challenge in court soonest.

Marafa said President Muhammadu Buhari had publicly declared that “if you are aggrieved against the party (APC) then go to court. So if we are operating within the law I don’t think we have committed any sin.”

The factional leader also said the conduct of the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC was reflective of a group of people taking delight in breaking the law, warning he doesn’t care a hoot if the party implodes ahead of 2023 polls.

The former lawmaker’s faction held parallel congresses in Zamfara state Saturday.

But Governor Buni described Marafa as a sinking politician for his self-inflicted woes.

Marafa’s grouse

Addressing journalists Sunday in Abuja, Senator Marafa said “nothing is left in the party to do,” pointing out that the president had always told the people to stand for their rights.

Marafa said: “Mai Mala Buni’s CECPC is an illegal committee. It cannot conduct anything. Whatever it does is a nullity and it cannot stand in this country. We are going to challenge him on that in court and I don’t care what anyone will say. Buni looked for my trouble and I will give him ten times of that.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear that you cannot hold an executive position and hold party position at the same time. Our APC constitution is also very clear in Article 2 which is the supremacy of the constitution. In S. 17(4), it says no officer of the party shall hold any executive position in government concurrently with the party position.

“He is an Executive Governor. He cannot be the Chairman of APC and if he can, let the courts tell us. I am going to court; I am going to challenge that. And whatever he did from the time he was appointed to this time will be questioned. We have one APC. Remove this man so that he doesn’t bring everybody down. I am on a salvage mission.

“Article 20 of the same constitution says all party posts prescribed by this constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at respective national convention or congress subject where possible to consensus… Who elected Buni and his committee? At which convention or congress? Are we throwing away this constitution?

“Then the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo election is a clear indication of where APC is headed but because some people who have never gone to school but who God has elevated to certain positions, have forgotten how they got to the positions.

“For God sake and with all sense of modesty, I and Gov. el-Rufai of Kaduna state almost single-handedly with the help of some people made Buni the National Secretary of the party some years ago.

“We will force him to resign and I am sure the President will also do that.”

When asked whether crisis rocking the ruling party may lead to implosion, the APC chieftain said: “I have the responsibility to be a good son which I have been in the APC but when the father or the mother wants to sniff life out of me, I have a right to defend myself. If there is going to be an implosion that will tear APC apart, already they have already torn us apart, so good luck. It is their own cup of tea.

“We have participated in the congresses. After this, I am heading straight to the court. I have told Mai Mala Buni to leave the sleeping dog. I told him don’t press us to the wall, but he has pressed us to the wall. In fact, he has pushed us into the wall and we are going to fight back.

“Whatever the consequences this will bring, I want the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to note this because I am sure he is not aware of the illegality Mai Mala is committing. We are going to challenge Mai Mala’s Committee in the court and I don’t care whatever anybody has to say. Mai Mala Buni has looked for my trouble and I am going to give him ten times.”

While explaining the rationale behind illegal congress held in Zamfara Saturday, the senator said the current leadership of APC was operating the party “as if they are operating an ‘Amalanke’ (local toy truck).”

Marafa declared last Saturday’s congress of the party in the state as a charade and an exercise in futility.

He said the law requires the party to give a 21-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of such congresses.

He said: “Another letter was issued on the 5th of November. It was addressed to the same Alhaji Kabir Masari and it reads ‘suspension of ward congresses’. By that letter, that committee was suspended, the congresses entirely were suspended and it said the action was for further consultations to engender a seamless exercise. This was a welcome development because there were problems on ground.

“This was on the 5th November. Then, just on Friday, some of our friends called us to tell them that there would be congresses in Zamfara. They said they saw a letter addressed to the INEC chairman intimating him of congresses in Zamfara for the 12th. Less than 24 hours. We said that was not possible but we sent our people to INEC and verify, and they (INEC) said that they are in receipt of a letter and the letter said notice for the conduct of state congresses.

“This confirms to us that the Mai Mala-led APC, as it is today, is on a mission to destroy APC but we don’t care, they have a right to destroy APC but in Zamfara we have interested parties and it is our state and we are not ready to destroy our own house and anybody desirous of doing so, we have a right to say no.

“Now, notice is very key. Section 85 of the Electoral Act made it mandatory. It says INEC must be given a notice of 21 days. This is the provision of the Electoral Act. The law supersedes the APC guidelines. The Electoral Act comes second to the Nigerian constitution.

“I don’t know where Mai Mala got this thing but I’m not surprise because he didn’t go to school. I goggled everywhere, I didn’t see the primary or secondary school he went to.”

“What they are doing is wasting the party’s resources and the peoples’ time. This cannot hold anywhere in the world, but we only joined them to show them that look, ‘you don’t have the monopoly of madness.’ This 24-hour notice cannot stand in any court of law. I want to thank my people because we conducted successful ward congresses. I want to thank the security agencies and the state governments itself for the matured way he handled the situation.

“We participated just to tell everyone that madness is not an exclusive preserve of some people. The essence of this briefing is to tell Nigerians why there is a faction again in Zamfara. Let everyone know that this faction came about because of the way and manner APC national leadership is trying to suppress us in Zamfara state.

“We want to tell Mai Mala, Zamfara is not Yobe state. In an interview I granted Arise Television, I sent a direct warning to him, he should learn to leave the sleeping dog lie. They didn’t heed that warning.

“Now APC looked for our trouble, we did not look for APC trouble. We did everything possible to accommodate our new visitor (Matawalle) but APC at all the points frustrated us.

“It appears APC national headquarters is at loggerheads with rules and procedures. They want to prove at every point that they are lawbreakers and uneducated. We have participated in the congresses, after this I am going straight to court,” Marafa further said.

Buni replies

And in a swift reaction, Governor Buni described the former lawmaker as “a sinking politician” seeking to hold on any available object for rescue.

Buni who said this in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Mamman Mohammed, said “Marafa’s vituperations are nothing but an empty ranting of an ant.”

In the statement titled ‘Marafa’s political suicide’, Governor Buni questioned the party chieftain’s participated in a congress he called illegal.

“He described the Zamfara Congress as an illegality, if it is so, why did he participate and if he is in doubt of the party’s leadership, why did he adhere to every directive it issued?

“He is only complaining now because his camp failed the congress and lost out. He wouldn’t have been shouting if he had won.

“Marafa is a sinking politician who lost out and holding everyone responsible for his self- inflicted political misfortune. As a responsible politician, he should just approach the court and stop being the complainant and juror,” the statement said.

Congresses hold

Meanwhile, the Zamfara APC state chapter of the party conducted its congress to elect new executives in all the 147 wards across the 14 local government area of the state.

The congress committee Chairman, Alhaji Masari, said the party’s national headquarters had constituted a seven-man committee under his watch to conduct the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congress.

But the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari and his supporters did not participate in the congress.

The state publicity secretary of the Yari faction of the APC, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji revealed this in a statement in Gusau.

It said the congress negated the Federal High Court order which said every faction shall maintain the status quo.

“We shall continue to abide by the court order not to participate in the congress pending on the final judgement of the case before the court,” it said.