Zamfara crisis: Marafa misguided, uninformed of party activities – APC

The National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as ‘uninformed and misguided’ comments reportedly credited to one of his chieftains in Zamfara state, Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Marafa had accused the party of manipulation in the Saturday Ward Congresses of the APC held in Zamfara state.

But in a statement signed by the national secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Monday evening said the party earlier recieved intelligence reports bordering on the security of the Zamfara State APC Ward Congress Committee, hence the need to temporarily suspend their activities.

The statement explained further that after evaluation and consultations, the Committee, in a letter dated 10th November, 2021 was okayed to proceed with the conduct of the Zamfara State Ward Congresses on Saturday 13th, November 2021, which Sen. Marafa participated.

“Our attention has been drawn to uninformed and misguided comments by Senator Kabiru Marafa regarding the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses held in Zamfara State on Saturday 13th, November 2021.

“While the APC will not join issues with Senator Marafa who is supposed to be one of the party leaders in Zamfara state but choses to denigrate the Party and its leaders, it is important to set the records straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC recieved intelligence reports bordering on the security of the Zamfara State APC Ward Congress Committee, hence the need to temporarily suspend their activities. That necessitated the letter of 5th November, 2021 to the Chairman of the Committee, Alh. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, only.

“This had nothing to do with the 21 days notice for the conduct of Wards, Local Government Areas and State Congresses in Zamfara State earlier sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which subsists.

“The letter to Alh. Ibrahim Kabir Masari which Sen. Marafa is brandishing is an internal administrative correspondence and was not copied to INEC nor any other agency or person(s) as the case may be.

“This clarification is necessary to guide Sen. Marafa and his cohorts who seem bent on misleading our teeming party members in Zamfara state.”

The statement urged Sen. Marafa and his cohorts not to reduce the political issues to a contest of personalities but submit to party supremacy and internal dispute resolution structures adequately provided for by the APC Constitution, adding that “anything outside this amounts to insubordination and indiscipline and the APC constitution is very clear on this.”