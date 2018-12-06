Zamfara distributes 850 motorcycles to CJTF

As one of the steps taken to address security challenges facing Zamfara state by armed bandits, the state government has procured 850 motorcycles and distributed them to the newly recruited

Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

In his address, Governor Abdulaziz Yari said 50 motorcycles were procured and sent to each emirate out of the seventeen Emirate councils in the state. He stressed that the gesture was in line with his administration’s commitment to assist the CJTF operatives to fight armed bandits and other criminality that bedevilled the socioeconomic potentials of the entire people of the state for past six years.

“The motorcycles will be under the supervision of each Emirate. Also, the sum of N500, 000 has been earmarked for maintenance of these motorcycles by the Emirates,” the governor said.

