Zamfara distributes food items to psychiatric patients

The Zamfara state government through the state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has distributed food items worth millions of naira to psychiatric patients.

The Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Fa’ika M. Ahmad made the statement in a statement issued to newsmen signed by the director information Bashir Kabiru Ahmad on Friday.

The commissioner expressed concerned about the plights of patients psychiatric illness considering their vulnerability in the state.

The commissioner stated this while presenting food items to the patients in Anka psychiatric hospital.

She described patients with psychiatric issues as most vulnerable that require topmost social attention by the state government under her ministry.

According to her, the ministry is committed to ensuring effective eradicating of hardships being experienced by the victims of banditry, disaster and vulnerable people.

She enjoined general public to be supportive and assist psychiatric patients who are hospitalized and those in their respective communities with a view to improving their mental health.

The commissioner further assured of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s commitments towards ensuring effective implementation of her ministry’s mandate.

Receiving the food items, the executive chairman Zamfara State Hospital Services Management Board, Dr. Bashir Muhammad Maru, appreciated the ministry for taking into consideration the plight of psychiatric patients in the state and pledges utilization of the commodities.