Zamfara distributes relief items to 82 victims of banditry

Zamfara state government through its Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has Monday distributed food items and other essentials to 84 victims of recent attack in Lugga town of Maru local government area.

The director media of the ministry Malam Bashir Kabir Ahmad has said in a statement.

The Commissioner Fa’ika M. Ahmad while handing over the items to the beneficiaries said the gesture was part of the state government’s continuous supports to victims of banditry and other criminal activities that had bedeviled the state for over a decade.

The items were distributed to widows, orphans and households whose property destroyed by the bandits.

Items distributed include rice, beans, noodles, clothes among other materials.

She urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the items given to them and not sell them as they were meant to reduce hardship they undergo as a result of the invasion of their communities.

The Commissioner who was represented by the director administration of the ministry Malam Aminu Umar, commiserated with the people.

The District Head of Lugga, Ardo Mustapha Muhammad Lugga, on behalf of beneficiaries applauded the administration of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for attending to their situation.