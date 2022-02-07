Zamfara donates N25m, clothes to victims of banditry

The Zamfara state government has distributed N25 million to the families of those who lost their lives as a result of bandits’ attacks in Tsafe local government area.

The director, Information, Zamfara state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Kabir Ahmed said in a statement Monday.

Presenting financial assistance to the families on behalf of the state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle at the palace of Emir of Tsafe, the leader of the delegation and deputy speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Musa Bawa Musa, said the assistance was meant to serve as relief to the families of the deceased.

Bawa described the unfortunate attacks on the innocent people in 15 communities of Tsafe Emirate as inhuman and devastating.

The deputy speaker further extended Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s condolence and sympathy message to the families of the deceased and people of Tsafe local government area.

Speaking, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Bawa, thanked Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for responding within 48 hours to the plight of the families and the communities attacked by the bandits in the emirate.

Similarly, the state government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development distributed 561 bags of food stuff, clothes and other items to 428 IDPs from the 15 communities in Tsafe town.