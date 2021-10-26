Zamfara: Emir of Bungudu reunites with family after 32 days in captivity

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has Monday reunited with his family after regaining freedom from his abductors on Sunday.

Blueprint report that the Emir was abducted on 14th September along Kaduna-Abuja express way and spent 32 days in the hands of his abductors.

Received by mammoth crowd at Furfuri Junction in a colourful ceremony, the Emir who appeared hearty and healthy later proceeded to his palace in Bungudu town.

Addressing his subjects, Alhaji Attahiru said people should not be worried by the incidence as it was a destiny ordained by Almighty Allah.

The monarch who referred the incident as a test of faith also appreciated the prayers and concern shown by people of the emirate, state, country and world at large.

He particularly thanked the state government for facilitating his release and Emir of Bukkuyum Sarkin Danko Alhaji Muhammad Usman who patiently waited to receive him.

Commenting, Alhaji Usman described the Emir’s abduction and his subsequent release as an indication that he relates well with people.