Zamfara emir’s demise: We’ve lost a kind, caring ruler – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday mourned the demise of the longest-serving Zamfara monarch, Emir of Kwatarkwashi, in Bungudu local government area of the state, Alhaji Ahmad Umar, describing the death as “a void that cannot be filled.”

President Buhari said “a kind and caring ruler has left us,” adding that the 61 years of the deceased on the throne had witnessed the growth and development of his community, for which succeeding generations will continue to appreciate him.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the people of Kwatarkwashi kingdom and Zamfara state in general to bear the loss with fortitude.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

