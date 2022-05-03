Zamfara: Fire guts INEC office 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported fire incident in its office in Kauran Namoda Local government area of Zamfara state.

In a statement by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, INEC said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Zamfara state, Professor Sa’idu Babura Ahmed reported the incident.

The statement further said, “The tragic incident occurred around 11.00pm on Monday 2nd May 2022. No casualties were reported while critical materials such Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved.

“However, the building was extensively damaged. A number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good samaritans to contain the inferno.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to this incident. Together with the Fire Service, they have commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the Commission for further action,” the statement said.

