Zamfara flags off N1.6bn 2020 fertiliser distribution

The Zamfara state government has flagged off the distribution and sale of over 1000 trucks of assorted fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.

The commodity will cost N6, 000 per bag for 2020 wet season farming activities, aimed at revamping the agribusiness among peasant and large scale farmers with the view to boosting food security in the state.

Flagging off the 2020 wet season and fertiliser distribution and other farming inputs Tuesday, the state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who was represented by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, said about 30,000 metric tons of fertilisers were procured by the state government at the cost of over N1.6 billion.

The deputy governor assured farmers of intensive security for them to have access to their farming activities.

He said the state government has awarded a contract for the construction of three Rural Grazing Area (RUGA), one in each senatorial zone, with a view to having permanent settlement for Fulani people who are interested in the ongoing peace reconciliation process initiated by the state government.

“The policy is to address the lingering conflict between farmers and herders and end banditry, cattle rustling and other criminality vedivilling the state for almost a decade, the governor said.

He said the state government released the sum of N50 million to Zamfara state fertiliser blending company to boost production of assorted fertiliser products and to be sold at affordable prices before the wet season.

He further stated that the state government had earmarked the sum of N8 billion for the social sector in its 2020 budget. It is aimed at empowering people, particularly unemployed youths.

In his address of welcome, the state commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Aminu Sulaiman Yarkufoji, commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for providing ample assorted fertilizer to farmers at affordable price.