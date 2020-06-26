Zamfara FRSC arrests impersonator of command

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara state command has arrested a 35- year- old man, Ismail Abdullahi from Kano, who impersonated the command by engaging over 35 youth in Gusau for replacement of FRSC staff interview of Zamfara state command.

The state FRSC Sector Command, Uchechukwu Peter Wihioka, stated this while handing over the suspect to the state police command, Thursday.

The FRSC Bos further stated that the suspect was arrested after he announced the replacement exercise to Deputy Chief Imam of one of the Mosque at Unguwar Gwaza area in Gusau, the state capital, who also informed the state command about the development.

Mr. Peter said the suspect collected the sum of N2,000 from each applicant and asked for each applicant to pay the sum of N35,000 immediately after the interview before they could be given an upper of appointment.

“It was after we received the information through the Deputy Chief Imam at Unguwar Gwaza area here in Gusau Today, my command intelligence squad swung into action and arrested the culprit and handed him over to police for proper prosecution, according to the law,” Peter further stated.

He described the suspect as a scammer and criminal, calling on the public to desist from such people and contact the command directly on any issue relating to employment with a view to avoid duping by criminals.”

In an interview with newsmen, the suspect Ismail Abdullahi, denied the allegation against him by Zamfara FRSC command, saying he is a Zonal Director, Nigeria Food Safety and Hygiene Surveillance Corps representing North West not FRSC.

On the issue of alleged money extorted from the applicants, the suspect Ismail Abdullahi confessed to the crime, saying he is from Kano state and the N2000 collected was for his transportation and other logistics while the sum of N35,000 was for the uniform and identity card for each successful applicant.