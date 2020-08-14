Zamfara gets ICT centres in 3 Senatorial zones

The Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun), has established three Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres in the three Senatorial zones in the state.

A press statement by the Director General Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau, Friday in Gusau, said the state governor made the request during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isah Pantami, in his office, Friday in Abuja.

He said the governor also appealed to the minister to support his administration’s efforts in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling through ICT integration, noting that ICT integration has become one of the globally accepted and recognised ways of securing lives and property of the citizens.

According to him, ICT is also considered as one of the major economic drivers of the 21st century and Zamfara state needed to be included in all the federal ICT projects that would be sited in some states for the purpose of revamping the state economy.

Matawalle maintained that availability of telecommunication connectivity, quality of service, and outreach of telecommunication services in the state would help in combating crimes.

He further requested the minister to consider the inclusion of Zamfara state in federal government’s initiatives in the area of ICT Infrastructure as well as establishment of physical ICT Hubs across the three senatorial zones.

He said while responding, the minister commended the governor for restoring the state’s lost glory of peace and unity.

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to support the state with more technological and new innovations digitally in order to end the security challenges facing the country.

The minister, who approved establishment of physical ICT Hubs across the three senatorial zones, also directed for the immediate inclusion of Zamfara state in all federal government ICT Projects.