Zamfara gov condoles family of late Sun reporter, gives cash, food items

Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the family of The Sun Newspaper state correspondent Mohammed Munirat Nasir, who died last Monday at his residence in Kaduna.

Presenting the food items and cash to the wife of the deceased, Maryam Mohammed Munirat on behalf of the governor Saturday, the state commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara said gesture was to support the family he left behind.

Matawalle said he was devastated when he heard the sad news.

He said “late Munirat was a very good man who had an excellent relationship with me, government and people of the state.”

Matawalle recalled how the deceased reported the state in positive light during his short stay even at the detriment of being sanctioned by some of his colleagues.

“The deceased was a thorough developmental journalist and not one of those armed chair journalists who stay in the comfort of their rooms to dish out false and fake news without recourse to abiding with the ethics of the profession.”

While, urging his family to take solace in the Qur’anic verse that says ‘Every soul shall have the taste of death’, he prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah firdausi.

Responding, the wife of the deceased, Maryam Mohammed said she least expected this gesture from the government, saying, she was happy with the encomiums and praises she had been receiving from his colleagues and friends particularly from Zamfara state.

Food items donated included 4 cartons of indomie, 4 bags of rice (50kg), 2 cartons of Spaghetti, 2 cartons of Marconi, cooking oil (50kg) and 16 packs of swan water.