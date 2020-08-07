Zamfara govt donates to Zurmi flood victims

The Zamfara state government has donated relief materials to flood victims in Zurmi local government area.

A statement by the public relations officer, House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, on Friday, indicated that the speaker, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, led the state government delegation for the formal handing over of the materials to the victims.

Delivering the materials at Zumi emirate council, the speaker said government was concerned about the plights of the victims; hence the prompt response to cushion their hardship.

In her remarks, the special adviser to the governor on humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Hajiya Fa’i ka Ahmad Sani Marshall, said each identified household victim “will be given three bags of foodstuff.”

She said “so far her directorate has identified more than 100 victims in Zurmi, Mashema, Kadamutsa, and Birnin Tsaba villages that will benefit from the state government’s gesture.”

Commenting, the sole administrator of Zurmi local government council, Dr. Ahmad Auwal Bawa Moriki, thanked the government for the concern shown to the flood victims.

Responding, the Emir of Zurmi, Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad, said he was overwhelmed by the government prompt response just three days after the calamity.

He said “this has clearly demonstrated government’s sensitivity to the plights of its people” and urged Governor Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun) to maintain the tempo.