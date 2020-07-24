Zamfara govt gives out cotton seeds to 1, 000 farmers

Zamfara state government through the Directorate of Accelerated Cotton Development (ZAMDACOD), in collaboration with Row materials Research and Development Council has distributed modern assorted Cotton seeds to 1000 Farmers from the 14 local government areas of the state for the pilot demonstration program on how to revive Cotton farming and production in the state.

Flagging the distribution in Gusau Friday, the Commissioner for Agriculture, represented by the permanent secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Dannabirgi, commended the state government for its efforts to revitalise cotton farming and production in the state.

The special adviser to the governor, Directorate of Accelerated Cotton Development, ZAMDACOD, Alhaji Abdullahi Maiturare, said the seeds given to the cotton farmers were free, and that provision was made by the state government through his Directorate to give assorted fertilisers free for pilot demonstration by cotton farmers.

“The Directorate selected 1, 000 farmers to be assisted with a view to reviving the Cotton farming and production across the state and after we supervised the farms of the beneficiaries, the state government through the Directorate will provide free insecticides, assorted fertilisers and every necessary support to benefiting farmers to achieve the desired goals,” he said.

Maiturare called on the beneficiaries of the scheme to make use of the seeds given to them for the stated purpose, saying “anyone found selling the seeds will be removed from the pilot demonstration programme.”