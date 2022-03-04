Zamfara govt pledges assistance to FCET Gusau

The Zamfara state government has pledged to assist the Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCET) Gusau for the development of teaching and learning processes.

The deputy governor, Senator Hassan Mohammad Nasiha, disclosed this when he received the management of the FCET who paid him a courtesy visit Friday at his residence.

“We will complement the immense contributions of the college towards the development of our dear state and teaching, learning processes,” Nasiha said.

According to him, the government will remain resolute to provide all the necessary support and logistics to move the college forward.

Speaking earlier, the provost of the College, Dr. Umar Bello, said they were in the deputy governor’s office to congratulate him and interact with him with regards to the cordial relationship between the College and the state government.