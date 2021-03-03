Zamfara govt trains information officers on modern info tech

The Zamfara State Government in collaboration with Updates Consultancy Services Kaduna, conducted a two day capacity building training workshop for the 14 Local Governments’ Information Officers on ‘techniques for local government information news gathering through public relations and modern technology.’

Declaring the workshop open at Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board Teachers Training Center in Gusau Wednesday, the state Chairman Local Governments Service Commission, Alhaji Haruna Salad said, the aim of the training is brainstorming the Local Governments information officers on analyzing, gathering, keeping and spreading information about good policies and programmes for economic and social development.

“The Theme of the Workshop is Back to basics Advance for Future, hence the need for the participants of the workshop to utilize what they learnt from the training and exhibits the knowledge based on the cardinal principles of our commission”, Alhaji Haruna Salau stated.

He added that his commission will remain resolute to ensure training and retraining of the unified local government staff in order to equip them with current knowledge and skills with the aim of enhancing their performance toward effective information gathering and dissemination.

According to him one of the notable challenges among staff of the local staff is lack of punctuality, inadequate and proper Information dissemination between the Government and the governed as reason why the state government in partnership with consultancy services organized the training.

He added that the main objectives of the workshop is leverage strategic public relations and Communications to enhance the efficient management of Zamfara State local government service Commission so that at the end of the training, the participants will be acquainted with the skills on the issue of public relations research, strategic planning, investment promotion,tourism promotion and crisis management solutions.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the flagging up of the workshop, the Executive Director, Updates Consultancy Services Kaduna, also the former NUJ Chairman, Zamfara state council, Alhaji Haidara Sulaiman Kaura said, a standby centralized information dissemination and gathering office will be established at Zamfara State Local Governments Service Commission headquarters in Gusau, the state capital by the state government with a view to ensure effective gathering of all information needed on the policies and Programs of the state government and entire 14 Local Government Councils that have direct bearing on People in the state through the local government councils’ information officers for the development of the state.

