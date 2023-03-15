Zamfara guber: Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to breach security 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has petitioned the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) and copied all security agencies in the country on possible planned attack on innocent citizens, especially electorates coming out to vote at the March 18, 2023 governorship/ House of Assembly elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris, and made available to Blueprint Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital.

The statement said PDP is planning to truncate the election due to their fear of losing the elections.

“The party recalls that the PDP on the instructions of its gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare last year, attacked innocent citizens with guns and killed one person and many others hospitalised at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.”

APC also urged the security operatives to carry out extensive search on Dr. Dare’s GRA Gusau residence as well as his other facilities in order to bring out suspected mass arms and ammunition kept to be used by the PDP thugs during the elections.

The party, through its lawyers, cautioned that the matter needs urgent response so as to prevent the breakdown of law and order during the polls that may escalate to other parts of the country.

The statement further said that APC in the state has divulged what it described as credible intelligence report that the PDP is currently using a serving army officer and a renown notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, who have both assured the PDP that they will make sure its candidates, especially Dr. Dare emerges winner of the elections or they wreck havoc on the state.

“Already copies of the party’s petition have all been received and acknowledged by the security agencies in the state,” the statement reads.

