Zamfara: Gunmen kidnap governor Matawalle’s aide

Palpable tension griped residents of Mareri area in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital as armed bandits besieged the residence the Special Adviser to Zamfara state governor on political matters, Ibrahim Ma’aji and abducted him.

In an interview with newsmen, his son Lukman Ibrahim confirmed the incident.

He said the gunmen stormed the house from the back yard and came straight to his room where they directed him to take them to his father’s apartment.

“When I took them to my father’s apartment, they carried him away to unknown destination,” he said.

Lukman further explained that, he has reported the matter to Zamfara police command for prompt response.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer Zamfara state command SP Muhammad Shehu to comment on the issue proved abortive.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

