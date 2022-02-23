Zamfara: Gusau not impeached for refusing to join APC – Ex-lawmaker Jaji





A former Chairman, House Committee on Internal Affairs and Intelligence, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has denied report in some quarters that the former Zamfara state deputy governor was impeach for his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zamfara state House of Assembly impeached Barr. Mohammed Mahdi Aliyu Gusau as deputy governor over allegation of negligence of duty and misappropriation among others.

Responding to the development Wednesday in Abuja, Jaji who was an APC governorship aspirant in 2019 in Zamfara state said he wouldn’t support impeachment of the deputy governor, however said the state Assembly did their job and not a matter of political without.

“If it had something to do with the party, the Governor would have invited stakeholders like us to tell us that since he has refused to follow us to the APC, let’s impeace him. But he didn’t do so. This means it has nothing to do with joining the APC or remaining with the PDP.

“Secondly this is happening after seven months. This shows it has nothing to do with that.

On decision to probe the deputy governor, the APC chieftain who said the former deputy governor was accused of misappropriation and negligence to duty, added that “I won’t be a party to do with anything that has to do with misappropriation. The legislative arm has to do their work. I am sure if the Governor did the samething, I am sure the state Assembly would impeach him too.”