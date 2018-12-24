Zamfara: How Bandits murdered 50 persons in 2 weeks – Amnesty Int’l

Amid protests over insecurity in Zamfara State, Amnesty International has said no fewer than 50 people have been killed in three local government areas of the state within two weeks.

The human rights organisation, speaking through its Twitter handle, said, “#Zamfara: Our findings show that at least 50 people have been killed in Birnin Magaji, Maradun and Tsafe LGAs in two weeks, as rampaging gunmen murder and maim rural communities.

“At least, 1,700 have been displaced in Tsafe LGA alone. This is unacceptable and must end.”

Some youths had embarked on a protest against the level of insecurity in the state. The protesters reportedly blocked the road linking Funtua, Zaria, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna.

The protesters were said to have burnt down the Tsafe Local Government secretariat and protesters were matching to the local government chairman’s residence, prompting the Zamfara State Police Command to order a restriction on movement in the local government area.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, via his Twitter account, said President Muhammadu Buhari had “strongly condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe LGA and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, following attacks by suspected armed bandits.”

