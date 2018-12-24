Zamfara IPAC backs not too young to rule initiative

Members of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Zamfara state chapter has endorsed the Not-Too-Young-To-Rule initiative with a view to stopping the circulation of old politicians in government.

The IPAC made the resolution at a meeting held in Gusau, on Sunday, saying the only way forward for the country is for new blood to be injected into the political space.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, IPAC state chairman, Alhaji Sani Yusuf said the advisory council decided to support the not to rule due to the advantage it has for the development of the country.

“If we need development in Zamfara state and Nigeria, then, we have to say no to the circulation and re-circulation of old politicians from one position to another and give new and fresh hands to handle our affairs,” he said.

Sani Yusuf added that the major problem in the country’s political landscape is the unwillingness of the old guard to give way to new ideas.

“It is injustice on the part of those who have turned political positions into their birth right. The solution to our current logjam is in the hands of the youths,” he added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.