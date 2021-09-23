Zamfara judiciary to establish conflict reconciliation court

The Zamfara state judiciary has concluded arrangements to establish conflict reconciliation under the Shari’a Court of Appeal in the state.

This was made known by the state Grand Kadi, Dr. Dahiru Muhammd Gusau, while declaring open a two day workshop for upper and higher Shari’a Court judges organised by the state Shari’a Court of Appeal, Gusau.

He said if established, the conflict reconciliation court will be given the mandate to resolve all forms of inheritance cases and conflict between one family or neighborhood cases.

“We have concluded all arrangements to establish the conflict reconciliation court in January next year with a view to solve all cases I mentioned earlier that took long time before the Shari’a courts, ” he said.

He stated further that the Shari’a Court of Appeal used all guiding principles to use reconciliation as a way of solving any form of conflict between the two parties based on Islamic Sharia law.

He said the state Shari’a Court of Appeal is making contact with other states and FCT to seek guidance on how to establish the reconciliation and peace court in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.