Zamfara, Kaduna killings: How insecurity ‘ll be tackled – Defense Minister

The Ministry of Defense has reacted to the recent attack on Zamfara and Kaduna States, which led to lost of many lives and properties.

The ministry, under the leadership of Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, while commiserating with the government and people of Zamfara and Kaduna States, described the incidents as very sad and unfortunate.

The Minister, while praying Almighty Allah to grant the lives lost an eternal rest and also give their families the fortitude to bear the unfortunate lost, noted that Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria have remained committed and resolute in tackling current security challenges across the country.

Colonel Tukur Gusau, Public Relations Officer to the Hon Minister of Defence, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the military ad been committed in ensuring safety of lives and properties as well as protecting the nation from both external and internal aggression.

The statement read, “It is pertinent to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is currently engaged in various Internal Security operations across the country and has made concerted efforts in tackling the incessant killings by armed bandits and other criminal activities in the North-West particularly in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

“It is worthy to note that some of the efforts made by the Federal Government include the creation of 8 Division, Nigerian Army in Sokoto and the establishment of a Brigade in Gusau and another one to be located in Birnin Kebbi to address security challenges in the North-West. Also, the Nigerian Air Force Quick Response Force was established in Gusau to give air support to the ground troops. Additionally, 500 troops of Nigerian Armed Forces and 500 other security agents were recently deployed to join Operation SHARAN DAJI to curb the activities of armed bandits and other security challenges in Zamfara and Kaduna states and the region in general.

“Recently, the Ministry directed the General Officer Commanding 8 Division to relocate his Tactical Headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau to adequately coordinate activities of Operation SHARAN DAJI until normalcy returns in the State.

“These are all geared towards realizing the mandate of the Ministry of Defence and achieving the Federal Government’s drive on security of its citizens and properties. However, it is noteworthy to state that the issue of drug abuse, unemployment and governance amongst others contributes to the deplorable security situation in Zamfara State.

“It is therefore suggested that the all necessary stakeholders should come together and take necessary steps to address these issues and to provide adequate support to security agencies so as to get maximum cooperation.”