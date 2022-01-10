Zamfara killings: Buhari working hard to crush bandits, APC assures Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and the military were working hard to crush activities bandits across the country.

The ruling party in a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the national secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, expressed deeply pained and condemned the recent killings of innocent Nigerians in their villages in Zamfara state by criminal gangs also known as bandits.

The statement assured “President Muhammadu Buhari government has been steadfast in retooling the Armed Forces, recruitment of personnel and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safeguarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.

“We assure Nigerians that banditry and insurgency will be crushed.

“Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni expresses heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones and commiserates with the government and people of Zamfara state. The killings in Zamfara state and elsewhere will not go unpunished.

“We commend and urge support for the military and other security services whose concerted onslaught on the camps of the criminals is ensuring the rescue of kidnapped citizens and neutralising the criminal elements.

“Already, the terrorists (formerly bandits) are now fleeing as troops clearance operations has forced their dislodgement from their enclaves. We urge Nigerians to watch out and report any suspicious movement.”

