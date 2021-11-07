Zamfara lawmaker donates solar panels to constituents

As part of efforts to improve the living standard of his constituents, the Senator representing Zamfara West Lawal Hassan DanIya, has flagged off official of several units of solar lights to some selected locations in Anka local government area of the state.

Senator DanIya said plans are underway to extend similar items to all local government areas under his constituency comprising of Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Bakura, Maradun and Talata Mafara.

He explained that the solar lights donated will be install in some strategic locations which includes grave yards, Islamiyya schools, Mosques, Tsangaya schools and others with similar need.

Senator Hassan who was represented by his campaign coordinator Hon. Murtala M. Ishaq Jangebe, during flagging off ceremony, maintained that provision was made for the procurement of other solar lights devices to cover all the six local governments under the jurisdiction of the distinguished Senator.

A community elder in Anka town, Mallam Yusufu Ayuba, who spoke to the press after the exercise, commended the senator for his concerns to his constituents.

“Indeed the Solar lights will not only serve for illumination purpose, but will also help in providing security to the selected locations”. He said.