Zamfara lawmaker empowers over 300 constituents with cash

A lawmaker representing Zamfara west senatorial zone, Senator Lawal Hassan , has Sunday, empowered over 300 vulnerable men and women in Gummi local government in his constituency with cash grants.

Senator Hassan who was represented by the permanent commissioner Zamfara state Hajj commission, Alhaji Shuaibu Isah Mafara, explained that the gesture was aimed at boosting the morales of his constituents.

Sen. Lawal stated that, each beneficiary has been given the sum of N10,000 cash grant to uplift their small scale business in order for them to become self reliance.

He pointed out that the beneficiaries were carefully selected and drawn from wards across.

He said the gesture will be extended to remaining five local government councils of Bakura, Maradun, Talata Mafara , Anka, Bukkuyum in his constituency where over 2000 constituents will benefit.

“We are going to extend the program to remaining five local governments in my constituency and over 2000 will benefit in order to enable our constituents have means of belonging and cushioning the current socioeconomic hardship they were been facing do to insecurity”. Sen. Lawal stated.

Senator Hassan urged the beneficiaries to make use of what they benefited appropriately for them to become self reliance and have means of survival.

A beneficiary, Malam Sanusi Gummi in an interview with Blueprint shortly after receiving his cash grant, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised to use it appropriately.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Blueprint, the sole administrator of Gummi local government, , Hon. Abubakar Shehu Daki Takwas, lauded the efforts of the senator for his concerns to his constituents.

According to him, the gesture accorded to the beneficiaries by the senator will go along way in boosting their socio-economic status particularly rural women..

Hon. Daki enjoined the beneficiaries to make sure the cash grant given to them are appropriately used to enable them become self dependants.