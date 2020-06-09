Zamfara LG poll: We want justice in court – Accord Party

The Accord Party, Zamfara state branch, said Tuesday that it challenged Zamfara state Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) that conducted local government elections in court because it favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party during the April 2019 council election.

The party said it will pursue the case in court until justice prevails.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, the state chairman of Accord Party, Alhaji Ibrahim Surajo Bungudu said all procedures of the election conducted by ZASIEC lacked merit, unconstitutional and undemocratic.

He accused the then APC led administration of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari of using cohesion to ensure his party won all the 14 local government councils seats during the April 2019 local government elections.

“The ZASIEC gave us short notice which was 13 days to the election, which is why we went to court challenging the election and we are still on our stand until justice is done,” Bungudu stated.

He said the recent dissolution of the 14 local government councils by the House of Assembly will not affect the case currently before the court.

“We just want to prove to ZASIEC that every registered party has the legitimate right to participate in elections based on the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Laws. We want to ensure such mistakes will not be repeated whenever there is an election of that nature,” Bungudu said.

He appealed to upper Shariah 4 handling the case to ensure justice and fairness.