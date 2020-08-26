Zamfara ‘ll soon be among rich states -Matawalle

The Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun), has said the state will soon be among the rich states in Nigeria if his plans are supported by the federal government.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa said in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau Tuesday.

Matawalle according to the statement expressed this optimism when he visited the head office of the National Health Insurance Scheme in Abuja.

Governor Matawalle who described poverty as vehicle for massive and pervasive sickness said his administration is doing everything possible to improve the earning capacity of the government and his people.

“We are also building health facilities at the grassroots so that the hinterland can have access to primary health care. So far, we have equipped all our 23 General Hospitals with brand new ambulances and health equipment to boost our secondary healthcare system” he said.

He said that his administration is building 147 Primary Healthcare Centers, one each for the Wards in the state.

The facilities he added will contain 50 beds each and will be provided with a tricycle ambulance.

Governor Matawalle further revealed that the state Government welcomes the full participation of NHIS in the state, saying its presence will boost the healthcare delivery system which his administration is committed to.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Sambo commended the efforts of Governor Bello Mohammed in ending the years old banditry which drove away professionals from the state, rendering the people to all time high health crises.

He said he ensure that NHIS fully makes its presence felt in Zamfara state.