Zamfara: Mammoth crowd as Marafa faction elects Maikatako as APC state chairman

Thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) belonging to the camp of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, from across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state, participated in today’s (Saturday 27th Nov 2021) congress.

The congress produced, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, as the chairman.

Recalled that Marafa camp had held ward and local government congresses in state. The exercise was peaceful as security operatives successfully managed the crowd that thronged out for the exercise.

Addressing the crowd after his emergence as the chairman, Maikatako, thanked the members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work hard to take the party to greater heights.

” With the peaceful conducted of the exercise, we are on the right path of consolidating our hold in Zamfara State, North West and the entire country.

” While wishing you safe trips back to your respective homes, I assure you that I will not let you down in this journey to rescue our state,” he said.

He commended security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise.

Other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) are: Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa (Publicity Secretary), Kabiru Rabiu (Auditor), Lauwali Bello Viara (Youth Leader), Hussaini Dan Isha (Welfare Secretary), Nafisa Ahmad (Women Leader) and Abubakar Usman Gora (Organising Secretary).

