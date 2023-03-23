Zamfara : Marafa condemns attack on APC properties by hoodlums

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara state has condemned in a strong terms what it described as barbaric act of hoodlums who destroyed and made away with valuable items worth millions of naira at three campaign council offices in Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara state coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Sen. Kabiru Garba Marafa, stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after being conducted round to assess the level of damage done by the hoodlums in three presidential campaign council offices in Gusau, Thursday.

He said the hoodlums made away with bags of flower, maize and rice specifically stored at the Tinubu presidential campaign council office in Gusau (Asiwaju House) meant for assisting the internally displaced persons, less privileged and other vulnerable people in the state.

Sen. Marafa said the hoodlums destroyed all the structures and carted away items such as computers, refrigerators, air conditioners, furniture, electrical wires, windows, zinc, doors to mention but few during the attack on the three presidential campaign offices.

“As you can see, all our structures have been damaged and these thugs have stolen everything put in place in our presidential campaign council offices ranging from doors, windows, zink, furniture, computers, air-conditioners, as well as thousands of bags of flower maize and rice meant for assisting the IDPs, the less privileged and other vulnerable people in the state.

Marafa described the attack on the three presidential campaign council offices as madness and inhumane and called on newly elected governor of Zamfara state, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, to do the needful.

“I expected that PDP who was declared winner of the governorship election will exhibit sense of humor and maturity in controlling their youth. But unfortunately, they didn’t, and I expected that after the damages done by their thugs, Dr. Dauda will issue a statement condemning the acts, but he couldn’t do that,” Marafa said.

He said already, the matter have been reported to the president -elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies and other relevant authorities for necessary action.

He cautioned APC supporters, particularly youth, not to take any revenge on the matter.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

