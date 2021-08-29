Zamfara: Matawalle accuses APC chieftain of planning to destabilise state

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has Saturday accused an APC chieftain in the state for planning to hire thugs to stage massive protest in Gusau on Monday with a view to destabilising the state.

The Governor raised the alarm at the official flagg-off ceremony for the award of 2020/2021 UBE/ZSUBEC projects at Government House.

He said, intelligence report available to him indicates that already the APC Chieftain had paid huge amount of money to the hired political thugs outside the state to stage massive protest in respect of the insecurity issues in Gusau the state capital on Monday.

He warned all the hired thugs not to come to Zamfara state, saying the APC chieftain will be arrested regardless of his position in the party if they didn’t withdraw their mission.

Although, Governor Matawalle didn’t mention name of the accused APC chieftain, he said he would do everything possible to make sure anyone found wanting is brought to book irrespective of his or her political inclinations.

“I am strongly condemned the ongoing planing by one of the APC Chieftain in the state for hiring thurgs to come to my state and stage massive protest over the insecurity challenges we are facing and whoever found wanting will be arrested and face the wrath of the law regardless of his or her political inclinations in Zamfara State”. Matawalle stated.

Matawalle who described the issue of insecurity as a global, said his administration had mapped out strategies to mitigate banditry, kidnapping and other criminality bedivilling the state.

He directed security agencies in the state to remain steadfast and checkmate every suspicious movement by person or group of individuals in the state for prompt response.

On the 2020/2021 Universal Basic Education Commission and Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board projects, Matawalle stated that within his two years in office, the sum of nine billion Naira (N9b) had been paid as counterpart funds by his administration to boost basic education sector in the state.