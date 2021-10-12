Zamfara: Matawalle swears in SSG, 18 commissioners, others .

.

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has Monday sworn in the new Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, 18 commissioners, 11 special advisers, 3 permanent secretaries and the Head of service.

Speaking shortly after the swearing of the new appointees held at Government House council chamber, Matawalle urged them to be good ambassadors.

He said his administration will work hand –in- hand with the newly appointed executives to move the state forward.

He tasked them to be more creative, prudence and accountability as well as utilising their vast experience and talent in discharging their primary responsibility for the development of the state.

“I am appealing to you on the need to be dedicated and fairn while discharging your assignment in order to develop the state socially, economically and politically,” Matawalle said.

He further stated that their appointments was based on merit and they should justify the confidence reposed in them to enable his administration meet the yearnings and aspirations of the entire people of the state, particularly rural communities.

He added that considering the insecurity as a result of armed banditry, all hands must be on deck to address the situation for peace to thrive in the state.

