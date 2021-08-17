Zamfara: Matawalle vows to rescue kidnapped students

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has expressed sadness over the abduction of 15 student and 4 staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, by suspected armed bandits.

In a statement signed by the Director General Public Enlightenment Media and Communications Yusuf Idris, Matawalle promised to rescue them.

Matawalle further lauded the efforts by the security agencies for their prompt response to the school to reinforce the already stationed security at the school which also led to the successful rescue of three out of the four abducted staff of the institution.

The governor directed the security operatives in the state to intensify efforts and rescue all the abductees, promising to do everything humanly possible to rescue them unhurt

Governor Matawalle also appealed to the citizens of the state to remain calm as government is taking all the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the area.

He charged residents to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the area by providing them with useful information leading to the rescue of the victims.

Governor Matawalle also extended his condolences to families of those killed by the bandits including a police man and two civilian security guards during the attack and assured parents of the abducted students that his government will intensify efforts to rescue them.