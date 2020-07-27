Zamfara monarch backs stick and carrot approach on banditry

Emir of Tsafe in Zamfara state, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, has given support to the stick and carrot approach by the state government and security operatives as a lasting solution to end banditry, cattle rustling and other heinous acts by miscreants who terrorise Northwest states.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen in his palace Monday.

He said the emirate is working round the clock to ensure sustenance of the ongoing peace reconciliation process embarked upon by the Zamfara state government in collaboration with the state police command with bandits who are ready to surrender and repent.

“Indeed, the activities of unrepentant bandits who terrorised not only Zamfara state but entire Northwest is devastating, inhumane and I am in support of the use of force to dislodge them for peace to thrive in our society,” the monarch said.

He said, the Tsafe emirate under his stewardship will remain resolute to give unflinching support and encouragement to the state government and security agencies with relevant information on the criminals’ hideouts for prompt response to make Zamfara state crime free.

Alhaji Muhammad Bawa strongly lamented how some bandits are yet to repent and surrender their arms to state government and said they will do everything humanly possible to expose them if they did not stop their dastardly acts.