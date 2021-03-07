Zamfara no-flight-zone politically motivated to intimidate Matawalle – Coalition

Coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Groups (CNCSG) has berated Federal Government’s declaration of no flight zone in Zamfara state, describing it as politically motivated to intimidate Governor Bello Matawalle and ploy to declare state of emergency.

The coalition also stated that the declaration after just one occasion of children abduction, as against the disturbing security challenges in Katsina, Niger and Borno, is a move to declare a state of emergency in the opposition governing Zamfara state.

The Coalition stated this in a press release jointly signed by spokesman of Nigeria NCAG, Salahudeen Lukman, President of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, Abdulsalam Kazeem, President United Igbo Council worldwide, Comrade Eric Joseph, President of Odua Youth and Students Initiative, Ahmed Ayotade, President of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria and Spokesman of Concerned Arewa Youth Vanguard, Comrade Yusuf Lawal.

They however passed a vote of no confidence on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen Babagana Mungono (Rtd), for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to make such decision.

They said the NSA has failed to live up to expectations despite his vast military experience and having spent over five years as NSA.

They said instead of declaring Zamfara a no fly zone, the NSA should rather focus on advising the government to acquire drones and other sophisticated weapons that can protect the country from internal and external attacks.

“The National Security Adviser has completely lost touch with reality, because up till date Zamfara state has no functional local or international airport, but an airport under construction and the work progress is below 60% completion.

“Historically, under this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, series of MASS ABDUCTIONS/KIDNAPPING of Secondary School children had occurred, notable in Borno (DAPCHI GIRLS), Katsina (KANKARA BOYS), Niger (KAGARA BOYS) and most recently Zamfara (JANGEBE GIRLS).

“The most ridiculous, embarrassing and daring school children abduction occurred in early December 2020 (Over 300 Kankara Boys) during the President’s private visit to his home state (Katsina). It was the most embarrassing one to the entire security architecture in recent time, because Kankara where the students were abducted in large number is less than 300km to Daura where the President and the first family were residing at that moment.

“So, it simply implies that our President and his immediate families are also vulnerable to abduction as the security under this regime become worse ever in the history, no wonder the first lady left the country citing insecurities as her sole reason.

“Also, NO FLY ZONE was never even declared and none of the service chiefs was queried talk more of sacked. WHY ZAMFARA STATE Now? If no sinister plan and political move to swindle the people’s will and choice of leader. The NSA is either playing politics with this politically influences and and deliberate intimidation act on the personality of Zamfara state Governor, who is not from the ruling party APC at the center.

“NSA and President Muhammadu Buhari should rather appreciate the effort of the governor who stepped in to negotiate the release of the Kankara school children, an effort made purely to save the president and county face from shame and international embarrassment without considering political difference and jurisdiction limit.

“We therefore condemn this act aimed at castrating and enmasculating the noble intentions of the Governor to govern Zamfara state effectively. In a saner society or nation where patriotism, commitment and service delivery to the nation take the lead, the current National Security Adviser (NSA) and our immediate past Services Chiefs would have resigned voluntarily without chasing any shadow long ago.”

